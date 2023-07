HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

Police say Inga Johnson, 16, of Owensboro, has been missing since July 8. Officers say she currently has black hair. OPD says she is 5’2″ and 120 pounds.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

If anyone has any information that may help police locate Johnson, please call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.