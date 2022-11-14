OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35.

Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace has been taking his medication properly. OPD describes Wallace as having black hair, brown eyes, and being 6’3″ tall.

If you have any information that may help OPD locate Wallace, please call the agency at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.