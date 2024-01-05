HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was taken into custody in relation for reported child abuse.

Owensboro Police state on Thursday at 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a complaint stating a woman’s children suffered physical abuse from a male acquaintance on two separate occasions in the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop.

Officials state officers gathered evidence and started an investigation which led them to the 1600 block of South Parkland Drive and arrested Michael Bermudez, 35.

Bermudez is being charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse and three counts of first-degree Strangulation.