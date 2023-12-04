HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department took a Madisonville man into custody with multiple felony warrants and a following search warrant turned up a lot of drugs.

OPD states on Saturday, December 2 at 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Jerrel Doster, 58, of Madisonville at the Days Inn Hotel in the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.

A search warrant turned up over half a pound of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a digital scale and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Doster was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), 1st Offense
  • Drug Paraphernalia

OPD also states this is not Doster’s first arrest in reference to drugs. They say he has a laundry list of previous drug charges including:

  • Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (Greater than or Equal to 2 grams Methamphetamine) (4 counts)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than or Equal to 2 grams Methamphetamine) (2 counts)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than 4 grams, Cocaine)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Less than 4 grams, Cocaine)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Enhanced)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (Less Than 10 Dosage Units Hallucinogen)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than 20 but Less Than 120 Dosage Units Drug Unspecified)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Less than or Equal to 20 Dosage Units Drug Unspecified)
  • Illegal Possession of Legend Drug
  • Engaging in Organized Crime
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
  • Unlawful Possession of Meth Precursor 1st Degree
  • Parole Violation Warrant
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (Greater than 5 pounds) 1st Offense
  • Cultivate in Marijuana (5 Plants or More) – 1st Offense
  • Cultivate in Marijuana Less than 5 Plants – 1st Offense
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia