HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department took a Madisonville man into custody with multiple felony warrants and a following search warrant turned up a lot of drugs.
OPD states on Saturday, December 2 at 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Jerrel Doster, 58, of Madisonville at the Days Inn Hotel in the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.
A search warrant turned up over half a pound of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a digital scale and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Doster was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense
- Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), 1st Offense
- Drug Paraphernalia
OPD also states this is not Doster’s first arrest in reference to drugs. They say he has a laundry list of previous drug charges including:
- Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (Greater than or Equal to 2 grams Methamphetamine) (4 counts)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than or Equal to 2 grams Methamphetamine) (2 counts)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than 4 grams, Cocaine)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Less than 4 grams, Cocaine)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Enhanced)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (Less Than 10 Dosage Units Hallucinogen)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than 20 but Less Than 120 Dosage Units Drug Unspecified)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Less than or Equal to 20 Dosage Units Drug Unspecified)
- Illegal Possession of Legend Drug
- Engaging in Organized Crime
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Unlawful Possession of Meth Precursor 1st Degree
- Parole Violation Warrant
- Trafficking in Marijuana (Greater than 5 pounds) 1st Offense
- Cultivate in Marijuana (5 Plants or More) – 1st Offense
- Cultivate in Marijuana Less than 5 Plants – 1st Offense
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia