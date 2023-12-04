HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department took a Madisonville man into custody with multiple felony warrants and a following search warrant turned up a lot of drugs.

OPD states on Saturday, December 2 at 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Jerrel Doster, 58, of Madisonville at the Days Inn Hotel in the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.

A search warrant turned up over half a pound of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a digital scale and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Doster was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense

Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), 1st Offense

Drug Paraphernalia

OPD also states this is not Doster’s first arrest in reference to drugs. They say he has a laundry list of previous drug charges including: