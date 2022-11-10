OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez.

OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers say Perez is 15 and she has black hair, brown eyes and is 4’8″.

Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department

If anyone has any information that may help OPD find Perez, please call 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.