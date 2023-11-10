HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says a phone scam is going around Daviess County.

Police say citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County may have recently been contacted by someone claiming to be with the police department. The phone number may seem to show it is coming from OPD, but this is part of the scam.

Officers say the person may claim the victim’s identity has been stolen or that the victim has a warrant. They may request the victim to pay a fee over the phone or to obtain gift cards. This is not standard procedure for any legitimate law enforcement agency. People are asked to not purchase gift cards or provide sensitive information over the phone.

OPD says if anyone has any questions about the authenticity of someone claiming to be with the Owensboro Police Department, or feel they may have been a victim of this scam, to please call 270-687-8888.