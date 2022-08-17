OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to locate a missing adult.

Police say Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely, 35, from Owensboro, has gone missing. Police say the last contact with Wiseman-Nicely was by phone on August 13. OPD suspects she could be staying at hotels in the Owensboro area. Police say she has been missing since August 10. Authorities say Wiseman-Nicely is 5’5″, and she has black hair and blue eyes.

Police say if anyone has any information, they are asked to call 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.