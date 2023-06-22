OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Public Schools has voted unanimously to fire suspended Superintendent Matthew Constant as an investigation against him continues.

During their meeting Thursday afternoon, the school board approved to write a notice of their intent to terminate their contract with Superintendent Matthew Constant.

Additionally, the school board decided to suspend Constant without pay while waiting for the Kentucky Department of Education to approve his termination. Beforehand, Constant was still getting paid while away from the schools on suspension.

According to a press release provided by the school district, Superintendent Constant engaged in a relationship with an adult-aged student enrolled in another school district. Although not criminal in nature, police are still treating this as a criminal investigation.

“The Board of Education takes no stance on the guilt or innocence of Dr. Constant in relation to the ongoing criminal investigation by the Kentucky State Police,” said Board Chair Dr. Jeremy Luckett. “However, we have enough information to make the determination that Dr. Constant acted in a manner unbecoming of what we expect for our students and their families and therefore he is no longer capable of leading the district.”

We’re told Constant will have the ability to appeal the decision and address the allegations should he choose to do so.