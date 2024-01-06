HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An overdose complaint turned into an arrest for the Owensboro Police Department for alleged illegal drug activity.

OPD states officers responded at 8:53 p.m. on Friday to the 1700 block of Locke Avenue and after a short struggle, Eric Markwell Jr., 25, was taken into custody.

Police say he would be transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for medical clearance. OPD states detectives took over the investigation and after obtaining a search warrant, two firearms, over 40 Oxycontin pills, several baggies of suspected cocaine, various amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Markwell Jr. was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Escape

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest

Police also say Markwell Jr. has been previously charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 feet of a School

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trafficking in Marijuana

Wanton Endangerment

Probation Violation

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

OPD is reminding people anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.