HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 22-year-old Owensboro man was arrested and charged after police say he got onto an Owensboro Public School bus while overdosing.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of W 3rd Street and Hale Avenue for a suspicious person complaint.

Officers were told that a man, later identified as Demetrion Chambers, was at a school bus stop and was believed to be overdosing. According to a press release, officers arrived and found Chambers on the school bus yelling at a student.

Police say they tried to take Chambers into custody before he ran from officers through several yards. We’re told officers caught up and detained him soon after.

Once apprehended, Chambers allegedly started to show signs of an overdose and became unresponsive. Police say officers potentially saved his life after administering two doses of Narcan.

Chambers was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and was booked a few hours later into the Daviess County Detention Center. He faces charges of: