OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County announced they will be opening an overnight emergency shelter in Owensboro since power is still being restored to thousands in the county.

Without it, many without power would have been left in the cold as temperatures are expected to drop to the low-to-mid 30’s Saturday night.

Location : Heritage Baptist Church, 3585 Thruston Dermont Rd, Owensboro, KY

: Heritage Baptist Church, 3585 Thruston Dermont Rd, Owensboro, KY Hours of Operation : Saturday, 3/4/2023, 8:00 P.M. – 7:00 A.M.

: Saturday, 3/4/2023, 8:00 P.M. – 7:00 A.M. Services offered : cot or sleep mat, linens, restrooms, outlets for charging devices/CPAP machines/oxygen equipment. Hired security will be provided on-site throughout hours of operation.

: cot or sleep mat, linens, restrooms, outlets for charging devices/CPAP machines/oxygen equipment. Hired security will be provided on-site throughout hours of operation. Recommended items to bring : snacks, bottled water, your linens (blanket and pillow as they will likely be more comfortable that what is provided), sleepwear, and phone charger. Earplugs may be necessary for some which have trouble sleeping in noise environments.

: snacks, bottled water, your linens (blanket and pillow as they will likely be more comfortable that what is provided), sleepwear, and phone charger. Earplugs may be necessary for some which have trouble sleeping in noise environments. Not offered : showers, food, or drinks.

: showers, food, or drinks. Parking : Please park in front parking lot. Enter from Thruston-Dermont Rd, go right to front of facility.

: Please park in front parking lot. Enter from Thruston-Dermont Rd, go right to front of facility. Entrance : Enter doors under large carport on same side as parking.

Organizers say no pets are allowed for safety reasons, unless they are official service animals. People under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

According to officials, Kenergy is currently trying to restore power in the Thruston Dermont Rd area so the shelter has power this evening.

If it is not restored by this evening, officials say they will hook up their newly acquired towable generator to their transfer switch.