HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro AMVETS Post 119 will be donating $10,000 to the Marion VA Health Care System to support local veterans.

Owensboro AMVETS is also asking the public to join them for a donation ceremony.

According to a press release, the presentation will be Wednesday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at 2060 East Perrish Avenue.

Marion VA Health Care System Executive Director Zach Sage will be on site to receive the donation plus the team from the outpatient clinic.

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and their website.