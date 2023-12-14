HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southern Star Cares, a nonprofit organization, has announced its Owensboro recipients for its 2023 grant program.

The grant recipients are:

H.L. Neblett Community Center ($10,000)

Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center ($8,800)

Goodfellows Club of Owensboro ($20,000)

Owensboro Area Shelter Information and Services ($19,921)

My Sister’s Keeper ($27,000)

Wendell Foster Campus for Development Disabilities (approximately $29,000, amount is subject to final availability of annual donations)

“I’m so proud to see nearly $115,000 in awarded grants, pledged from the Southern Star team, will support the Owensboro community in 2024,” says Carly Walton, President of Southern Star Cares and Storage Compliance & Risk Specialist at Southern Star. “Thanks to all organizations who applied for funding from Southern Star Cares. Your work serving the area is vital, commendable, and valued.”

Southern Star Cares will continue its grant program in 2024. For more information, click here.