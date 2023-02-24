OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has chosen Owensboro woman Sandy Stovall to once again serve on the state’s Board of Barbering.

Sandy Stovall, barber and owner of Stovall’s Barber Shop, will serve on the board alongside Francis Simpson for a term that expires on February 1, 2026.

Friday afternoon, the governor’s office announced the pair will be reappointed to the board, which serves the Commonwealth to protect the health and safety of the public against misrepresentation, deceit or fraud in the practice or teaching of barbering.

According to the board’s website, it governs:

Location and housing of barber shops or schools.

Quality or equipment, supplies, materials, records, and furnishings required in barber shops or schools.

Training and supervision of probationary barbers.

Qualifications of teachers of barbering.

Hours and courses of instruction at barber schools.

Examinations of applicants for barber, probationary barber, or teacher of barbering.

