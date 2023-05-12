HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The United States District Court Western District of Kentucky indicted a 39-year-old Owensboro felon accused of carjacking victims while trying to flee arresting officers.
Police say Adam Carter was indicted on two counts of Carjacking, two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence and Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
Officers arrived at Burlew Boulevard on April 13 to serve a warrant when they say an armed man, later identified as Adam Carter, ran away from police and led them on a pursuit.
Carter was arrested after trying to carjack two separate vehicles, according to the Owensboro Police Department.
Adam Carter was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on charges of:
- Robbery 1st Degree (2 Counts)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
- Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
- Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
- Possession of Marijuana