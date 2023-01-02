OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Life Community Church in Owensboro has partnered once again with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host Night to Shine. Organizers say this is a prom night experience for people with special needs 14 and older.

The event will happen on February 10, and the event’s Facebook page states the prom event is religiously affiliated, and will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center. The sign-up page says volunteers for the event must be at least 16-years-old, complete a $10 background check every other year and must attend one of the short trainings held at Life Community Church to go over expectations for the event.

Event organizers say attendees will enjoy a red carpet experience, appetizers, dancing, karaoke, limousine rides and more.