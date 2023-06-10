HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro city commissioners are set to meet Tuesday, June 13 at City Hall for a first reading about an amendment to the city’s smoking ordinance that would allow smoking in part of a gambling facility at Towne Square Mall.

According to officials, the ordinance amendment was tabled in March when commissioners couldn’t come to a consensus.

Officials say it would allow smoking in a separate wing of the “historic horse racing” machines facility, which would be separated from the rest of the building by a vestibule and doors and would have its own ventilation and air purification system.

The facility is reportedly owned by Churchill Downs.

According to the current ordinance, it states, no one is permitted smoke in public places, but the change states, “Smoking may be permitted in an enclosed public area, provided the designated smoking-permitted area is segregated from the non-smoking area…”

The ordinance lists a number of requirements that need to be followed, such as:

The public area restricts minors under the age of eighteen (18) from entering.

The public area shall be no less than 50,000 contiguous square feet and constructed or renovated after the effective date of this ordinance with a total capital investment of no less than $30 million dollars.

The total square footage of the designated smoking-permitted area shall not exceed fifteen percent (15%) of the aggregate square footage of the enclosed public space.

The designated smoking-permitted area shall be segregated from the smoke-free areas by a wall and vestibule with offset doors sufficient to mitigate tobacco smoke from entering the smoke-free areas.

The designated smoking permitted area shall include air purification technology.

Officials state a vote could be made as soon as June 20.

The June 13 meeting will start at 5 p.m.