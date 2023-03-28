HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro will close the application window for the first round of COVID-19 rental assistance on March 31.

City officials say they have started going through the many applications turned in and will notify recipients as the process moves forward. Officials say a date will be determined and announced if funds allow for a second round of assistance.

City officials say the small business COVID-19 assistance application process will remain open. A news release says businesses that wish to apply for a $2,500 grant must be located within city limits, have five or fewer employees including owners, and have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19. Officials say non-profits are not eligible.

For more information please contact Abby Shelton at Abby.Shelton@owensboro.org or 270-687-8658.