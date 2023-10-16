HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to WalletHub, Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College have placed among the top ten colleges and universities in Kentucky.

Researchers say to help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Out of the list of the top ten colleges in Kentucky, Brescia University came in second and Kentucky Wesleyan College came in ninth. Centre College came in first and Northern Kentucky University came in tenth.

Being among the top three, researchers say Brescia University scored in the following way, with 1 being best and 15 being worst:

2nd – Admission Rate

6th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

1st – On-Campus Crime

2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity

12th – Graduation Rate

14th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

For links to the full reports, please go here, here and here.