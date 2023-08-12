HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – From October 7 through 8 there will be a comic con in Owensboro.

The Owensboro Comic and Toy Convention will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center. Event organizers say the convention will feature celebrities of film and TV, comics, art, music and more.

According to organizers, some special guests will include:

Tom Kenny Spongebob Squarepants Adventure Time Catdog

Megan Hollingshead Pokemon Naruto Yu-Gi-Oh

Cal Dodd X-Men The Animated Series Goosebumps

Jim Shooter Avengers Spider-Man Secret Wars



People can get tickets and vendor space here.