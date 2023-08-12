HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – From October 7 through 8 there will be a comic con in Owensboro.
The Owensboro Comic and Toy Convention will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center. Event organizers say the convention will feature celebrities of film and TV, comics, art, music and more.
According to organizers, some special guests will include:
- Tom Kenny
- Spongebob Squarepants
- Adventure Time
- Catdog
- Megan Hollingshead
- Pokemon
- Naruto
- Yu-Gi-Oh
- Cal Dodd
- X-Men The Animated Series
- Goosebumps
- Jim Shooter
- Avengers
- Spider-Man
- Secret Wars
People can get tickets and vendor space here.