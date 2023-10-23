HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Owensboro Convention Center was again named one of North America’s top convention centers.

OVG360, the provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, announced the distinction of being named one of EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2024 Centers of Excellence, recognizing North America’s Top 25 convention centers for trade shows and events.

“I am truly honored and humbled by this recognition, and I want to express my gratitude to the entire team at the Owensboro Convention Center. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and the incredible dedication of our staff and partners. We will continue to raise the bar in delivering exceptional experiences for our clients and visitors,” stated Jeff Esposito, General Manager of the Owensboro Convention Center.

A media release says Exhibitor Group, which produces both EXHIBITOR magazine and Find It on EXHIBITORXchange, the buyer’s guide to trade show products and services, launched this initiative in 2019 to identify and recognize North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events. Applicants were evaluated using an objective algorithm and rigorous grading scale based on five primary categories:

Facility and Functionality

Location and Accommodations

Service and Execution

Expansions and Upgrades

Awards and Industry Participation

Officials say the evaluation process also includes a survey of event planners, show organizers and exhibit managers who have recently hosted, or exhibited at, events within each facility, as well as a review of entrants’ event spaces, selling points, and innovations, conducted by a panel of corporate exhibit managers.

The news release notes in addition to being named one of North America’s 25 best venues for trade shows and events, the Owensboro Convention Center is also in consideration for the Best Convention Center (100,000 sq. ft. of Exhibit Space) Special Award. Winners will be announced on November 15 at 1 p.m. CDT during a special EXHIBITORInsight session.