HENDERSON, KY (WEHT) – OVG360, the provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, has, for the tenth time, won the Prime Site Award.

Officials say the award is given annually to the top convention and exposition centers in the country. A news release says Facilities and Destinations is a quarterly trade publication for the meetings and events industry, and voting for the awards is done primarily by association and corporate meeting planners and tradeshow professionals. Officials say the award recognizes that clients have determined that these venues and organizations are standouts in the “highly competitive” meetings market.

Owensboro Convention Center General Manager Jeff Esposito says, “We are honored to recieve our 10th Prime Site Award from Facilities and Destinations. This presitigious recognition is a testament to our hardworking staff’s unwavering dedication and exceptional teamwork.”

Officials say the convention center will be featured as an award recipient in the upcoming 2023 Facilities and Destinations Superbook issue in late July.