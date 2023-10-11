HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Northstar Meetings Group and its leading brands have announced the 2023 recipients of the 7th Annual Stella Awards, and the Owensboro Convention Center has won an award.

A media release says OVG360, the provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, has announced the venue has been awarded the Silver Medal for Best Convention Center – Midwest. Officials say the Stella Awards are the meetings industry’s highest honor, recognizing hotels, convention centers, conference centers, airlines, cruise lines, DMOs/CVBs and DMCs that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals.

“As the General Manager of the Owensboro Convention Center, I am deeply honored to accept this prestigious Stella Award on behalf of our dedicated team,” stated Jeff Esposito. “It’s a testament to the outstanding teamwork and tireless efforts of our staff. We are proud to stand out in the industry and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

The Owensboro Convention Center and OVG360 says this year, nearly 10,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 770 destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 16 categories across six regions in the United States and worldwide. Winners were selected for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, sustainability initiatives and other “critical aspects” of the meetings and events experience.