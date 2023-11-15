HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court have agreed to amend their White Flag Memorandum of Agreement and change the threshold temperature.

A news release says currently, when the National Weather Service forecasts any temperature or wind chill at or below 15⁰ Fahrenheit during the overnight period from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., the White Flag Shelter is activated. The agreed upon change, subject to formal approval at each respective meeting, will change the temperature threshold to 32⁰ Fahrenheit.

Authorities say both governments plan to consider the updated agreement at their next meetings. The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet on November 21 and Daviess County Fiscal Court will meet on December 7. This new change will be effective immediately and will allow officials to collect and evaluate the data for future years.

Officials say the Daniel Pitino Shelter will serve as the designated White Flag shelter between November 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. The shelter will offer meals to White Flag participants. Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus transportation to the Pitino Shelter Monday-Friday. Individuals needing transportation on the weekends or after the final bus run can contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000.