HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The city of Owensboro is encouraging everyone to use public transportation this Saturday instead of driving.

The Owensboro Transit System is providing free bus rides on all routes Saturday, June 17, for National Dump the Pump Day.

Through participation, you can join the movement to decrease global gas usage by leaving your car at home and giving public transport, cycling or walking a try instead.

The national day first started in 2006 as a way to present public transport as a convenient travel option that helps people save money.