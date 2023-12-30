OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — It may be hard to believe, but 2023 is coming to a close. Owensboro families took time on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming new year with “Noon Year’s Eve” at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.

It’s just one even where families celebrate New Year’s Eve without having to stay up until midnight.

The real star of the Noon Year’s Eve show was when 2,000 balloons rained on hundreds of museum visitors at 12:00 noon.

The Noon Year’s Eve tradition began in 2006 at the museum, and now museum staff tell Eyewitness News that the kids back then are bringing their new families to the museum for new year’s.

“We love putting on this event on. People respond to it very well,” said Kathy Olson, who serves as the museum’s chief executive officer. “It’s something they look forward to. People come back year after year — usually about 800 people for the day.”

We also caught up with Andrew Payne and his family who came for Noon Year’s Day. He came to the museum growing up, and now he is taking his two sons and one daughter to the New Year’s excitement.

“Being able to raise my kids here — we’re lucky to stay in Owensboro,” Payne said. “And being able to bring them to do the things I did as a kid is nostalgic for me. It’s neat.”

“We feel like it’s very important that we continue traditions for families — especially as a science and history museum — but it’s also a community museum,” Olson said.

Eyewitness News is told the museum expects to bring back the tradition in 2024 to ring in 2025.