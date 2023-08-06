HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department (OFD) provided an update on a slower-than-expected completion of the baby box.

OFD says this project has gone a little slower than planned but OFD says it is getting really close. Fire officials say this past week the department concluded its testing on electronics and communications for the Safe Haven Baby Box at Station 1.

OFD says the next item on its list is training for OFD personnel and inviting the community to “the blessing of the box.”