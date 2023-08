HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department said its crews spent time this week training on their new Safe Haven Baby Box policy.

Crews learned about the program’s requirements and expectations.

The baby box is a device where a mother can anonymously and safely surrender her baby.

There will be a public dedication ceremony for the new baby box on August 26 at 11 a.m. at Fire Station 1.