HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police say a convicted felon has been federally indicted on several charges by the Western District of Kentucky of the US District Court.

Earlier this year, officers responded to the 4500 block of Frederica Street for a disturbance complaint. A wanted man, 35-year-old Montae Goodnight, was allegedly involved in the disturbance and tried to flee from officers.

According to police, Goodnight was apprehended and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, suspected methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.

The Owensboro Police Department identifies Goodnight as a “significant and repeat trafficker” of drugs in their community.

Last Wednesday, Goodnight was federally indicted on charges stemming from the aforementioned arrest: