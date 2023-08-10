HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro City Council recently finalized plans for the new indoor sports facility and rebuilding fire station number 3.

Officals say the sports facility will have seven basketball size courts, a removal turf, fourteen volleyball courts and several pickleball courts. It will also have spaces for teams to practice and practice archery. Officals hope to start construction in March 2024. It is estimated to cost $18M.

(Courtesy: City of Owensboro)

The other project involves demolishing the current Fire Station Number Three building. Once finished, firefighters will have more room to train, a way to store equipment and sleeping areas. It estimated to cost around $6M. Officials hope to have it open by February 2025.