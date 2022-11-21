OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Seven new members joined the Owensboro Fire Department family on Monday.

Mayor Tom Watson swore in the new probationary firefighters and then they were pinned by loved ones and friends.

“They now wear the badge and the patch of the Owensboro Fire Department and we are proud to have them as part of our family,” posted the fire department on social media. “Let’s all wish them many years of success in keeping our community safe.”

The fire department is welcoming:

Damon Brandle

Henry Briner

Joseph Brown

Housten Riney

Victor Schutzius

Justin Wheeler

Jackson Woodard