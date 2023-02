OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro firefighter facing 20 child porn charges appeared in court Monday morning.

Court officials tell us 53-year-old Clifford Brandon pleaded not guilty to the charges. Police took him into custody last Friday after a search warrant was conducted at his home and at the fire station.

Brandon was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. Owensboro city officials have suspended him without pay until they decide how he will be disciplined.