OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Construction on a Habitat for Humanity subdivision in Owensboro is expected to start in October, according to Executive Director Jeremy Stephens.

Daviess County Fiscal Court recently stepped in and partnered with Habitat to obtain a grant for the funds needed. Stephens tells us he expects to get approval on the grant in mid-May or June.

“We were blessed with this. The fiscal court came and partnered along with us,” Stephens says. “They told us ‘don’t make this what you think it needs to be. Make this an example of what affordable housing can be.'”

Stephens says the goal is to have a cul-de-sac with twelve homes with sizeable yards.