OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Foundation recently received a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to become a training center for Sexual Assault Examiner Nurses.

Officials say Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) nurses are registered nurses with additional forensic training who specialize in caring for survivors of sexual assault. Their expertise provides a more sensitive patient experience for people in a trauma state. They also ensure that evidence collected during exams is viable and admissible in court, should the offender be prosecuted.

A news release says Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will use this grant to become a training center for these forensic nurses, starting with educating team members at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center at no cost. Currently, there are only two SANE training centers west of Louisville, leading to long wait times for those who want to become certified.

Tracy Naylor, Director of Owensboro Health Foundation, says “If you’re sexually assaulted, you shouldn’t have to drive two hours to a hospital for a SANE nurse. You should be able to go to your local hospital and receive the same level of care from someone who is trained as well as a nurse in a larger city to collect the evidence and walk you through the process.”

Officials say part of the $500,000 will go to New Beginnings to educate the region about the support a SANE nurse can provide and encourage sexual assault survivors to come forward. Regional law enforcement officials and the judicial system support Owensboro Health’s effort to train SANE nurses and believe more offenders will be prosecuted as a result.

Owensboro Health says if you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and need support, please contact your local Sexual Assault and Rape Crisis Center. In Owensboro, Daviess, and surrounding counties, call New Beginnings Sexual Support Services at 270-926-7273.

Officials say if you would like to learn more about becoming a partner in healthcare, please contact Owensboro Health Foundation at 270-688-2113 or by emailing found@owensborohealth.org .