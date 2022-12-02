OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Due to the high volumes of flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other viral illnesses, Owensboro Health is implementing Influenza Visitor Restriction Guidelines, effective December 2.

Officials note these guidelines will replace the COVID-19 masking protocols that have been in place for several weeks. A news release says this policy applies to all Owensboro Health locations.

The news release says the policy change comes after Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s lab performed more than 400 rapid flu tests in a seven-day period while statewide flu activity is categorized at the “very high” level.

Officials say visitor restrictions at all Owensboro Health facilities include the following:

Masks are required in public settings or patient-facing situations.

Visitors should be kept to a minimum. Anyone with a cold, respiratory illness or flu symptoms should refrain from visiting. These symptoms include one or more of the following: Fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose and/or sneezing, muscle/body aches, headaches and fatigue. Visitors are asked to leave the facility immediately after visiting a patient room and not loiter.

Children under the age of 18 should not visit patients.

For more information about the flu, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.