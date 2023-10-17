OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro High School is celebrating a century of football at Rash Stadium.

The first football game was played here in October 1924. Before then, games were played at a baseball field near Legion Park. A man named Dr. Rash attended a game there, and decided that the high school needed a stadium. He challenged 100 men to donate $100 each to help build the stadium.

Athletic director Todd Harper says that even though a lot has changed since Rash Stadium was built, the school spirit stays the same. “Our community takes a lot of pride in this area,” he says. “I have had a lot of former Owensboro players come up to me throughout the last 6 or 8 months and say hey you know, we are coming up on 100 years. And it means something to our community.”

To commemorate this milestone, the Red Devils will play one of their rivals, the Henderson County Colonels, on October 27. Kickoff for the game will be at 7:00 p.m., and a drone show will follow the game.