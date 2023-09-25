HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has been named on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers for the second straight year.

Officials say this award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Officials state The America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2023 list highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs). Facilites in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities – according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) – were part of the study.

“The Regional Rehabilitation Center at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital strives to continuously raise the bar and improve the quality of life of those we serve,” said Jeremy Crowder, manager of rehabilitation. “This award is a recognition of the dedication and compassion of each of our team members. It’s an honor to lead a team committed to improving the quality of life for every patient, every time.”

Officials say the rankings feature the top 255 centers nationwide, and the evaluation process comprised of the following steps:

Recommendations from peers – Thousands of medical experts (physicians, therapists, medical doctors, administration and staff working in rehabilitation facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey

Quality score – Participants were asked to rank the quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow up care and accommodations and amenities

KPI data scores – The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published KPI data for physical rehabilitation centers. The KPI data includes 15 different measures,

Model systems and CARF accreditations – Facilities with these accreditations received a bonus to their overall score

“It is a great honor to be recognized in the top 20% of rehabilitation programs in the nation. We are so proud of this team, which showcases compassion, care and competence by providing service to help our patients heal, get home and manage chronic conditions,” said Beth Steele, Owensboro Health Regional Hosptial Chief Operating Officer. “They contribute to our mission and our community every day.”