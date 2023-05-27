OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A favorite activity for treasure hunters brings hobbyists from all over the world to Owensboro.

GeoWoodstock is the largest geocaching event held each year in a different destination across North America. Owensboro had the honor of hosting the event for its 19th year.

Geocaching is an activity in which participants use a GPS to hide and seek containers filled with objects called “caches” all over the world. Brad Simmons, a spokesperson for GeoWoodstock, tells Eyewitness News that geocaching is more than just a simple scavenger hunt.

“What I love about it is that the members of the community come back and forth with each other, and share what matters to them,” explains Simmons. “It’s really neat to be able to have people share their treasure with us, and that to me is always the thing. It’s not about what you find in the box. The location and the stories that people are sharing are the real treasures of geocaching.”

The first GeoWoodstock in 2003 brought in 75 people. We’re told the event has now grown to between 3,500 and 5,000 attendees.