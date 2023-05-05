KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Students attending Owensboro High School might be coming home late Friday afternoon.

The school was put on lockdown after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall, according to Owensboro Public Schools PIO Jared Revlett.

“There is no immediate danger to students and the Owensboro Police Department is assisting with a strategic release of students momentarily,” he says.

Revlett also mentions that bus riders might be delayed getting home and that all students and staff are sage. We’re told the lockdown was put in place out of an abundance of caution.