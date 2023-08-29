HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Humane Society (OHS) is asking for help to identify the person or people who allegedly dumped some puppies.

OHS says two puppies were dumped in a pet play pen in front of the humane society’s gates Monday morning. OHS says when staff arrived the puppies had been there several hours and were terrified.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Humane Society)

OHS posted, “If you watch the video, you can see these poor puppies struggling, trying to get out. Be thankful you cannot hear their screams. They did this for hours before being found.”