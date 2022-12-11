OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Edge Ice Center in Owensboro has lined up several holiday themed events throughout the end of the year.

Starting December 19, the ice center will be hosting an Elf of the Shelf Scavenger Hunt with prizes given out to those who can find all the elves. The hunt, which wraps up on December 23, will give out different prizes daily.

Starting the day after Christmas, Edge Ice Center is also offering extra public sessions for more fun on the ice. These session will run through the final day of the year.

Lastly, the ice rink will ring in the New Year with their annual Glow-in-the-Dark New Year’s Eve Bash, featuring a live DJ, glow sticks and party favors at midnight.

For questions on these special events, reach out to the Edge Ice Center at 270-687-8720.

