OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews worked to get the “Energy on Ice” rink set up in Owensboro, and now it’s ready for its opening night on Black Friday.

“If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit with your family this weekend, lace up those skates and enjoy all of the Hometown Christmas festivities downtown,” says the City of Owensboro in a social media post.

The rink is located on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center. Entrance into the rink will cost $10 if you need to rent skates, $8 if you bring your own.

You can find skating times by visiting the Hometown Christmas website by clicking here.

