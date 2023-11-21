HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Judge Lisa Payne Jones of Owensboro has announced her intention to seek the First District Court of Appeals seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Donna Dixon who held the position for seventeen years.

A press release says Judge Jones has 22 years of judicial experience, beginning in 2001 when she was appointed to the Daviess District Court to fill the unexpired term of Judge Gene Lanham. She currently serves as the Chief Circuit Judge of Daviess County.

Officials say in her time on the bench, Judge Jones piloted the Model Court Program in Daviess County. Model Court promotes the use of evidence-based and best practices in child abuse and neglect cases. She also served on the Family Court Rules Committee which created the original set of Family Court Rules of Practice and Procedure for the Commonwealth. Judge Jones also served on the Juvenile Court Rules Committee and was one of four who drafted the Juvenile Court Rules of Practice and Procedure for the state. Judge Jones currently co-chairs the Certification Advisory Committee which drafted new rules of practice for Kentucky’s Adult Drug Courts.

The news release says Judge Jones was appointed to serve on Kentucky’s Juvenile Justice Task Force and, later to the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council, both of which brought about nationally recognized reform to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. Judge Jones currently serves on Kentucky’s Judicial Commission on Mental Health where she chairs the Juvenile Justice Workgroup.

In a personal statement, Judge Jones says: