OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Christmas tree lighting has kicked off Owensboro’s holiday season, marking the first of many celebrations as the city’s Hometown Christmas event makes its return.

These festivities include a new addition to the riverfront holiday in the form of a bourbon barrel Christmas tree. Tomorrow, Owensboro and Daviess County will hold their annual 85th annual Christmas parade, which will begin along 2nd Street at 4:30 p.m.