OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish.

Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each.

“It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says a county officials.

We’re told this is all part of the Fishing in Neighborhoods programs. 45 sites across Kentucky were stocked last week.

Wildlife officials remind anglers 16 and older must have a statewide fishing license and purchase a permit to keep Rainbow Trout.