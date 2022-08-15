OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023.

Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and leave.

“We are thrilled to have the geocaching world converge in Owensboro for their Woodstock 2023 convention. It will be the largest convention group ever in Owensboro and will definitely have a significant impact with our local businesses during the Memorial Day weekend,” said Tim Ross, City of Owensboro Public Events Director.