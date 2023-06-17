HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Calling all Pokémon trainers! The Daviess County Public Library is hosting an event geared towards kids next Friday in Owensboro.

The event, which is for children ages 6 – 12, will feature a video game competition and other fun Pokémon themed activities.

“Bring your Nintendo Switch and copy of Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu (or Eevee), connect to the library Wi-Fi, and battle your way to the top spot to earn a poketastic prize- a set of Kanto Gym Badges!” said the library on social media.

Library staff say the craft for this month will be creating Pokémon themed bookmarks. The library encourages kids to bring their cards for trading. According to a post on social media, participation in the tournament is not required.

The event will run for one hour at the Daviess County Public Library on Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.