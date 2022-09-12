OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man could be spending the rest of his life in prison. Richard G. Maike, 55 was found guilty for conspiracies to commit mail fraud and securities fraud, and also was convicted of money laundering and attempted tax evasion for tax years 2013 and 2014.

According to court documents, Maike and two others were convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with the sale of positions in Infinity 2 Global, also known as I2G. It was proved at trial that the company was a pyramid scheme.

The three were also convicted of conspiracy to commit securities fraud in connection with the sale of $5,000 Emperor positions in the company as a form of passive income.

Maike’s convictions don’t end there, as he was also convicted of money laundering and tax evasion in connection with his use of approximately $3.2 million in I2G funds, some of which were wired to and from an Infinity 2 Global bank account in Hong Kong. Court officials say Maike used this to purchase 1800 acres of ranch land in Kansas for his personal use.

Evidence showed that in about 15 months, I2G sold nearly 5,000 of the $5,000 Emperor positions generating, along with other lower-priced positions, over $30 million in revenue, much of which went out in the form of commissions to the promoters at the top of the pyramid structure.

Sources say commissions were generated based on recruitment of new members into the company and over 90% of the people who bought a membership in I2G lost money.

Richard G. Maike, 55, of Owensboro, Kentucky, Doyce G. Barnes, 73, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Faraday Hosseinipour, 54, of Jacksonville, Florida, are scheduled for sentencing in Owensboro on December 12, 2022.

Maike faces a maximum penalty of 125 years in prison. Barnes and Hosseiniour each face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.