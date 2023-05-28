OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State man is reminiscing about his time working at the Indianapolis 500 several decades ago.

David Harrison tells us he catered the race back in the 60’s. He was given a certificate thanking him for his work during the race in 1966, which was famously won by Graham Hill.

Hill would go on to achieve the “Triple Crown of Motorsport” by being the only driver to win the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix.

During that time, Harrison says he had a restaurant in Indianapolis and was also on USO tour with Bob Hope.

“It was nice and to do something like what I did over here, that’s why I got the certificate and there’s cars behind me, I was very proud to do it,” says Harrison. “After 23 years on the road, I decided it’s time to slow down.”

Harrison tells us he now works as a host at Red Lobster in Owensboro.