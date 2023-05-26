OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man overcame several obstacles to pursue his passion of baking.

After battling heart issues for several years, his dream of owning his own bakery became a reality Friday morning.

His business, the Baker’s Dozen Donut Shop, opened to much fanfare. Customers were lined up out the door as hungry Owensboro natives waited patiently to try one of over 40 varieties of donuts offered.

“This is great to have it right off of Frederica Street, to have a drive-thru. That’s a good thing,” says Lori Brubaker, a customer that came to the opening Friday morning.

For owner Josh Steeley, the bakery is a culmination of hard work and perseverance. He tells us a heart problem nearly cost him his life before he reached 30-years-old. Just a few years ago, Josh was able to get a heart transplant.

“Ever since the transplant, it’s really been like a new lease on life,” he tells us. “I feel good, I got more energy, I’m able to work, and I wasn’t able to work before so it’s been quite an extraordinary journey so far but I’m excited for it and I feel up for the challenge”

Josh comes from a line of bakers and credits his family for getting him where he is today. Many of them helped get his business up and running and kept him in positive spirits throughout the recovery.

“You know I can only do so much. Without them, none of this would have been possible, so I really want to thank them for sticking by me, for helping me,” he says. “I’ve been down and out and they’ve always stuck by my side, so I am beyond blessed and extremely grateful for them.”

While Josh attributes family and friends with helping him open the doors, customers will have to keep them that way. So far, it appears they are willing to do that.

“I think it’s important for all of us to support local businesses,” Lori tells us.